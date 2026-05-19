Sharjah approves stricter healthcare regulations with new penalties for violations

Executive Council reviews 2025 budget results and growth across key sectors
Sharjah Executive Council has approved amendments to healthcare regulations introducing stricter oversight measures and administrative penalties for violations, while also reviewing Sharjah’s 2025 budget performance and growth indicators across major sectors.
The decisions were taken during a meeting chaired on Tuesday by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi , Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council , at the Ruler’s Office in Sharjah, in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Executive Council, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the SEC.
The council approved amendments to Executive Council Resolution No. 29 of 2025 regulating the practice of healthcare activities and professions in the emirate.
The revised regulations apply to government healthcare institutions, private healthcare facilities in Sharjah and its free zones, as well as healthcare professionals working within those establishments.
The amendments aim to strengthen compliance with healthcare laws and regulations, improve the quality and efficiency of medical services, and enhance monitoring and regulatory controls across the sector.
Administrative penalties for violators have also been introduced to help limit professional misconduct, enforce approved standards, protect patients’ rights and ensure the highest levels of healthcare safety in the emirate.
During the meeting, the council also reviewed a report on the general budget performance and activity outputs for the second half of 2025 across sectors including social development, government administration, infrastructure, capital projects and economic development.
The report compared actual expenditures and revenues of government departments and independent entities during the 2025 fiscal year with those of the previous year, while also highlighting achievement rates for targeted outputs across government entities.
Growth indicators in several key sectors reflected Sharjah’s balanced financial position and prudent resource management policies, as well as ongoing efforts to improve financial efficiency, support sustainable development and enhance services provided to the community.
At the beginning of the session, the council extended Eid Al Adha greetings to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, members of the Supreme Council, rulers of the emirates, crown princes, deputy rulers, citizens, residents and Muslims worldwide.