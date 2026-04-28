Annual payments support low-income beneficiaries
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has begun disbursing Dh9.14 million in annual payments to 4,572 owners of older taxi licence plates, in a move aimed at supporting low-income groups.
The SRTA said each eligible beneficiary will receive Dh2,000 for 2025, in line with directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
The authority said the payments are being made alongside ongoing monthly compensation provided to beneficiaries, as part of efforts to improve living standards and ensure a decent quality of life.
The initiative forms part of broader social support measures in the emirate, aimed at enhancing financial stability and supporting segments of society in need.