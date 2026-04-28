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Sharjah disburses Dh9.1m to owners of older taxi plates

Annual payments support low-income beneficiaries

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah
His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah
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The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has begun disbursing Dh9.14 million in annual payments to 4,572 owners of older taxi licence plates, in a move aimed at supporting low-income groups.

The SRTA said each eligible beneficiary will receive Dh2,000 for 2025, in line with directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

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The authority said the payments are being made alongside ongoing monthly compensation provided to beneficiaries, as part of efforts to improve living standards and ensure a decent quality of life.

The initiative forms part of broader social support measures in the emirate, aimed at enhancing financial stability and supporting segments of society in need.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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