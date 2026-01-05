Sharjah Ruler orders increase in social assistance to Dh17,500

Higher social aid, payroll reforms and expanded benefits ordered across key sectors
Sharjah’s Ruler, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, has approved a series of decisions aimed at strengthening social welfare and improving quality of life across the emirate.
His Highness endorsed the new general organisational structure of the Department of Islamic Affairs as part of efforts to boost its operational efficiency and align it with the ongoing development of government entities in Sharjah.
In a move recognising their role in serving places of worship, the Ruler directed that mosque imams who had been working under a stipend system be appointed to the Sharjah Government payroll from January 1. The decision includes retroactive financial compensation for the period they served under the previous arrangement.
To further support families, His Highness ordered an increase in social assistance for all beneficiaries of the Social Services Department, setting the amount at Dh17,500. Payments will take effect from January, reflecting a commitment to ensuring a decent standard of living and greater social stability.
The directives underscore the Ruler’s approach to strengthening a comprehensive social welfare system that places people at the heart of development, supports families in meeting essential needs, and reinforces social solidarity in the emirate.
In addition, His Highness directed that the Sharjah Government Human Resources System be applied to employees of Sharjah Charity International who were previously appointed under the general cadre. The move grants them full government employment benefits, including promotions and adjustments to employment status for those holding higher academic qualifications.
