Sharjah Ruler grants full government benefits to imams and muezzins

Imams and muezzins added to Sharjah government payroll with full entitlements
Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed that all imams and muezzins serving mosques across the emirate are to be formally placed on the Sharjah Government’s general staffing framework and be granted the full benefits as government employees.
The directive includes eligibility for promotions, annual allowances, comprehensive health insurance, and a Dh3,000 work nature allowance, in recognition of the nature of their job responsibilities associated with serving places of worship.
Speaking to the TV show 'Al Khat Al Mubasher' (the direct line), Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department Human Resources, said the decision reflects deep appreciation for the nature of the duties carried out by imams and muezzins, whose work is intrinsically linked to serving mosques and fulfilling a vital religious and social role within the community.
The Ruler of Sharjah also instructed that periodic leave for imams and muezzins be organised in a manner that preserves their entitlement to annual leave balances. Those who choose not to utilise their leave will retain their entitlement and receive cash compensation in lieu, in coordination with the Department of Islamic Affairs.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox