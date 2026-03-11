Yasmin Imam: Championing fintech and female empowerment in UAE

UAE is more than a marketplace — it is a gateway to growth, reinvention, and purpose
This opportunity comes at a time when UAE is going through unprecedented times and before I say anything I wish to say, my love and loyalty for the UAE run deep. This country has protected and uplifted me as a woman. It continues to protect its citizens and residents alike in times of crisis, and to that I will always be ready to stand in service whenever it calls.
My journey as a woman has been one of resilience, growth, and constant reinvention.
A defining moment in my journey was recognising the shift toward fintech and digital financial ecosystems early and intentionally repositioning my professional focus toward this emerging sector. By understanding the liquidity, payments, and operational needs of fintech companies entering the region, I helped align institutional banking offerings with the requirements of this new generation of financial players.
This shift allowed me to grow alongside the transformation of the financial industry while contributing to the UAE’s rapidly expanding fintech landscape. Professionally, the country’s forward-thinking regulatory and innovation landscape enabled me to pivot toward emerging fintech and digital asset sectors, aligning my career with the future of finance.
Alongside my professional achievements, my personal journey remains equally meaningful. I met my husband who is my best friend, raised my two daughters in the UAE, a country that provided a safe and principled environment that values education, ambition, and respect for women. I am also deeply passionate about promoting affordable education and actively collaborate with foundations and schools to support access to quality learning for children in both the UAE and my home country.
For me, the UAE is more than a marketplace — it is a gateway to growth, reinvention, and purpose. It rewards ambition while protecting values, and it allows women to rise.