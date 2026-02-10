GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Grand Imam of Al Azhar exchange Ramadan greetings

The Grand Imam expressed his appreciation to for  UAE’s sustained support

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from Professor Dr Ahmed El Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar.

During the call, the two sides discussed joint initiatives between the UAE and Al Azhar, particularly those aimed at promoting the values of coexistence and dialogue among peoples and cultures in a manner that supports peace and stability in the region and the wider world.

They also exchanged greetings ahead of Ramadan, expressing their hopes that it would bring blessings and wellbeing to the UAE, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and their peoples while contributing to peace and stability worldwide.

The Grand Imam of Al Azhar expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the UAE’s sustained support for Al Azhar and its mission and wished him continued good health, as well as progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

During the call, the Grand Imam also underscored the importance of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity and its role in recognising efforts that promote the values of coexistence, cooperation, dialogue, and human fraternity worldwide.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
