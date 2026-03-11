Hazza bin Zayed offers condolences on the passing of national duty martyr Saeed Rashid Al Balushi

Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region attended the mourning majlis in Al Maqqam area
Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has offered condolences on the passing of national duty hero Captain PilotSaeed Rashid Al Balushi, martyred following a helicopter crash caused by a technical malfunction while performing his duty in the UAE.
Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed attended the mourning majlis in Al Maqqam area in Al Ain Region, and extended deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyr. Hazza bin Zayed prayed for the national duty hero to be enveloped in boundless mercy, ranked among the righteous and martyrs in Paradise, and for his family and loved ones to be granted strength, patience and solace.
While offering condolences, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the pride of the UAE, its leadership and people, in the nation's heroes, who embody the noble values of sacrifice, loyalty, and dedication in serving their country and safeguarding its achievements.
Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed noted that the devotion of the UAE’s heroes ensures the nation's flag continues to fly high with honour and dignity, upheld by the determination and sacrifices of its brave soldiers andloyal citizens, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE