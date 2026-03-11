GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Hazza bin Zayed offers condolences on the passing of national duty martyr Saeed Rashid Al Balushi

Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region attended the mourning majlis in Al Maqqam area

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has offered condolences on the passing of national duty hero Captain PilotSaeed Rashid Al Balushi, martyred following a helicopter crash caused by a technical malfunction while performing his duty in the UAE.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed attended the mourning majlis in Al Maqqam area in Al Ain Region, and extended deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyr. Hazza bin Zayed prayed for the national duty hero to be enveloped in boundless mercy, ranked among the righteous and martyrs in Paradise, and for his family and loved ones to be granted strength, patience and solace.

While offering condolences, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the pride of the UAE, its leadership and people, in the nation's heroes, who embody the noble values of sacrifice, loyalty, and dedication in serving their country and safeguarding its achievements.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed noted that the devotion of the UAE’s heroes ensures the nation's flag continues to fly high with honour and dignity, upheld by the determination and sacrifices of its brave soldiers andloyal citizens, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

UAE President, Prime Minister discuss national affairs

2m read
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Mansour bin Zayed in Dubai

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Mansour bin Zayed in Dubai

2m read
Sheikh Mohammed's new poem celebrates UAE leadership

Sheikh Mohammed's new poem celebrates UAE leadership

2m read
Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the values of unity and community at the gathering.

Sheikh Hamdan receives Ramadan well-wishers in Dubai

2m read