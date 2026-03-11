GOLD/FOREX
Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of national duty martyr Saeed Rashid Al Balushi

UAE mourns martyr Saeed Rashid Al Balushi's sacrifice

WAM
Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of national duty martyr Saeed Rashid Al Balushi
WAM

AL AIN: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has offered condolences on the passing of national duty hero Captain Pilot Saeed Rashid Al Balushi, martyred following a helicopter crash caused by a technical malfunction while performing his duty in the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah attended the mourning majlis in Al Maqqam area in Al Ain Region, and extended deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyr.

He prayed for the national duty hero to be enveloped in boundless mercy, ranked among the righteous and martyrs in Paradise, and for his family and loved ones to be granted strength, patience and solace.

While offering condolences, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the pride of the UAE, its leadership and people, in the nation's heroes, who embody the noble values of sacrifice, loyalty, and dedication in serving their country and safeguarding its achievements.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the pride of the UAE, its leadership and people, in its brave soldiers and their sacrifices to protect their nation and homeland and cherish the loyalty of its heroes in defending it and protecting its achievements.

