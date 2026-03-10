Military funeral held for two Emirati soldiers martyred in helicopter crash

Captain Saeed Al Balooshi and First Lieutenant Ali Al Tunaiji honoured in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Defence held a military funeral ceremony for two Emirati servicemen who were killed in a helicopter crash while performing their national duty.
The ceremony took place at Zayed Military Hospital in Abu Dhabi for Captain Saeed Al Balooshi and First Lieutenant Ali Al Tunaiji, who died following the crash of a military helicopter caused by a technical malfunction during an operational mission inside the country.
Senior commanders and officers from the Ministry of Defence attended the funeral, along with family members and relatives of the two servicemen.
In a statement, the Ministry of Defence expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, praying that God grants them mercy and eternal peace.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.