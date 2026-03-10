GOLD/FOREX
Military funeral held for two Emirati soldiers martyred in helicopter crash

Captain Saeed Al Balooshi and First Lieutenant Ali Al Tunaiji honoured in Abu Dhabi

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
UAE's Ministry of Defence extended deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs.
X/@modgovae

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Defence held a military funeral ceremony for two Emirati servicemen who were killed in a helicopter crash while performing their national duty.

The ceremony took place at Zayed Military Hospital in Abu Dhabi for Captain Saeed Al Balooshi and First Lieutenant Ali Al Tunaiji, who died following the crash of a military helicopter caused by a technical malfunction during an operational mission inside the country.

Senior commanders and officers from the Ministry of Defence attended the funeral, along with family members and relatives of the two servicemen.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, praying that God grants them mercy and eternal peace.

With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
