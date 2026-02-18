GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi’s first net-zero mosque opens as Ramadan begins

Located in Masdar City, the mosque sets a new benchmark for green religious architecture

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
As Ramadan begins, worshippers in the capital are being welcomed into a landmark place of prayer — the Masdar City Mosque, the emirate’s first net-zero energy mosque that blends sustainability with Emirati heritage.
Located in Masdar City, the mosque sets a new benchmark for green religious architecture, combining traditional design with cutting-edge environmental innovation. It offers a serene space for prayer and reflection during the holy month and beyond.
“The Masdar City Mosque demonstrates that places of worship can lead by example in sustainability,” said Ahmed Baghoum, CEO of Masdar City. He noted that environmental stewardship aligns closely with Islamic values of balance and moderation. “We are proud to welcome the community to a mosque that honours our heritage while setting a new standard for environmental responsibility.”
Powered entirely by solar energy, the mosque generates as much electricity as it consumes annually. Inspired by the historic Al Bidyah Mosque, it holds multiple global sustainability credentials, including LEED Platinum and Net-Zero Energy Certification from the International Living Future Institute.
The mosque features 1,074 square metres of solar panels installed across the roof and parking shades, producing enough clean energy to meet 100 per cent of annual needs. It can accommodate up to 1,300 worshippers, while its 20.2-metre-high minaret stands as a prominent landmark.
Inside, a 42-metre-wide column-free prayer hall offers uninterrupted space for worship. A 319-cubic-metre rammed earth Qibla wall — the first in a public building in Abu Dhabi — helps regulate indoor temperatures naturally while reflecting traditional regional building methods.
Sustainability is embedded throughout the structure. Passive design elements, such as optimal orientation, shaded arcades, natural ventilation, and daylighting, reduce energy demand, supported by district cooling and LED lighting. The mosque also features Abu Dhabi’s first greywater recycling system, reusing ablution water for irrigation.
The opening coincides with the UAE’s Year of Family, reinforcing the mosque’s role as a community hub during Ramadan. Beyond the holy month, it will host cultural and faith-based events to strengthen social bonds in Masdar City.
As part of Masdar City’s growing portfolio of net-zero projects, the mosque reflects the UAE’s broader Net Zero by 2050 ambitions while creating a sustainable space for worship and community life.
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
