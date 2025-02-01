Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque welcomes nearly 7 million guests in 2025

The Centre further advanced its religious and cultural content by publishing 330 episodes across 12 knowledge series, including Kursi Al Jami’, Wamda Fiqhiyyah, The Most Beautiful Names of Allah, Minbar Al Jami’, Architecture and Arts, Gheras Al Qiyam, and Rare Books and Manuscripts. It launched an audio edition of “Houses of Allah: From the Great Mosque of Kairouan to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque”, alongside translated versions in Spanish, French, and Mandarin, in addition to publishing “Light & Peace” in support of the museum’s content, and the children’s story “Dīrat Al Durūr wa Al Tawāli‘”, which encapsulates ancestral knowledge.