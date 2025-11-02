Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Festival welcomes thousands with family fun and culture
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba area came alive on Saturday with the grand opening of the Sheikh Zayed Festival’s 2025–2026 season, drawing more than 30,000 visitors of all ages and nationalities on its first day. Guests enjoyed a vibrant mix of entertainment, culture, and education, celebrating both heritage and innovation.
Festival grounds featured interactive shows and artistic light displays, offering visitors a unique experience blending Emirati authenticity with global creativity. The main plazas hosted live performances by local and international folk troupes, capturing the spirit of the event and reflecting its rich cultural diversity.
Multiple stages presented a variety of cultural and entertainment programs that engaged attendees, marking a successful start to the new season. This year’s edition introduces Al Wathba Winterland, a comprehensive amusement city offering entertainment for all ages.
Al Wathba Winterland features an array of family-friendly attractions, including:
Roller coasters and adventure zones
A haunted house and bowling alleys for all ages
Ice-skating rink and dinosaur park
State-of-the-art cinema with VR and AI technologies
The city also hosts engaging live shows, creating exciting experiences for families and visitors alike.
Meanwhile, Al Wathba Boulevard combines international restaurants and cafés with Emirati entrepreneurs. The Rare Species Reserve provides an educational and entertaining encounter with unique animals. The International Pavilions have expanded this year, showcasing traditional art, culture, and craftsmanship from new participating countries, creating a global scene of cultural exchange and coexistence.
Opening night concluded with dazzling fireworks and drone displays, painting colorful, innovative designs across the horizon and marking a spectacular start to the festival season.
As one of the UAE’s most prominent cultural and tourism events, the Sheikh Zayed Festival embodies the nation’s vision to position the UAE as a global cultural destination. The latest edition highlights the UAE’s identity with a contemporary spirit, offering new attractions and immersive experiences that cater to all members of the community.
