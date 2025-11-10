Al Wathba Food Festival draws crowds to celebrate Emirati culinary heritage

The event features 14 culinary competitions running until 23rd November
Abu Dhabi: The Al Wathba Food Festival has officially opened, attracting large crowds of food enthusiasts and productive families from across the UAE. Organised by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) as part of the 4th Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, the festival aims to promote sustainable food practices, support local production, and celebrate Emirati culinary traditions.
Held at the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award pavilion within the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, the event features 14 culinary competitions running until 23rd November, with Dh 362,000 in prizes up for grabs. The festival also offers family-friendly activities, interactive workshops, and educational sessions for children, making it a vibrant hub for learning and fun.
Kinnah Saeed Al Maskari, Member of the Higher Committee of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award and Chairperson of the Al Wathba Food Festival, said the event provides a valuable platform for productive families to showcase their skills and contribute to the local economy. She highlighted that the festival encourages participants to present traditional dishes in innovative ways, blending Emirati heritage with modern culinary techniques.
The festival also includes workshops on healthy nutrition, food safety, and agricultural awareness, alongside competitions for schools, and families. The festival will also feature multiple culinary competitions throughout November, offering participants a chance to showcase their skills and celebrate Emirati cuisine.
The Al Wathba Food Festival not only celebrates Emirati cuisine but also reflects ADAFSA’s mission to empower local farmers, support small enterprises, and foster innovation in food and agriculture, while enhancing Abu Dhabi’s role as a regional centre for sustainable agricultural development and community engagement.
