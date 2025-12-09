GOLD/FOREX
UAE changes Friday prayer and sermon time starting 2026

The authority called on worshippers to arrive early at the mosques

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has announced a change to the timing of the Friday sermon and prayer across the UAE, effective from Friday, January 2, 2026.

Under the new schedule, the Friday sermon and prayer will be held at 12:45 pm.

The authority called on worshippers to arrive early at the mosques to ensure they do not miss the sermon, emphasising the importance of attending promptly to earn the full reward.

The decision standardises Friday prayer timing nationwide in an effort to support better organisation and ensure consistency for all worshippers.

