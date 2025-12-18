Al Ain resident with modest income donates for patients 42 times via Awqaf Abu Dhabi
Al Ain: He is not a wealthy businessman. Neither is he a celebrity with deep pockets. Yet, he has been honoured by the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for making modest contributions to support patients with chronic illnesses.
Meet Sheikh Shakil, an Indian expat in the UAE who has been thrust into the limelight after the rare recognition for making multiple donations to Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s Life Endowment campaign, despite having a modest income.
A resident of Al Ain for 21 years, Shakil never imagined his quiet acts of charity would lead to a handshake with the UAE President and subsequent media publicity through Awqaf Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Awqaf and Minors’ Funds Affairs.
When Awqaf Abu Dhabi first contacted him about the special recognition, the father of three was stunned. “I never imagined that my contributions to the Life Endowment campaign would lead to being honoured by the President of the UAE.”
The surreal moment took place when he stood alongside other donors at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, receiving recognition from the President.
The ceremony, held to honour contributors to the Life Endowment initiative, celebrated individuals from across the society who have supported chronic illness patients through sustainable healthcare funding. Amongst them, Shakil's journey stood out, not for the size of his donations. It is about something far more powerful: consistent compassion and heartfelt persistence.
Awqaf Abu Dhabi hailed his belief in the power of endowment to change lives, especially for the most vulnerable patients, including individuals with chronic illnesses and elderly community members. “His generosity reflects the values of solidarity and shared humanity that define the UAE,” it said.
But who is Shakil, beyond being an exemplary donor? Sharing his personal story with Gulf News, Shakil said he is a father of three who works as a cable engineer at TAQA Transmission, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (ADNEC).
His profession, he said, reflects values that define both his work and his life: responsibility, discipline, consistency. These aren't just workplace principles. They are the foundation of everything he does, including his approach to giving back.
"I have openly described my income as modest, and I have always believed that giving should never be based on financial capacity, but on intention," he said.
"I contributed when I could, sometimes in small amounts, believing that sincerity and consistency matter more than size."
Over time, those contributions added up to 42 donations, made not just in his own name, but on behalf of his family members as well. Each donation represented a conscious choice: to prioritise compassion over comfort, to extend a hand to strangers facing illnesses they couldn't overcome alone.
Meeting the UAE President was not just an honour. It was “a truly humbling and unforgettable experience” that Shakil says he will carry for the rest of his life.
"His kindness, warmth and humility left a deep impression on me, and even our brief interaction was deeply meaningful," he recalled, his voice thick with emotion.
"It reinforced my belief that true leadership is rooted in service, compassion and genuine care for people. I am deeply grateful to His Highness for this honour."
That moment at Qasr Al Bahr crystallised everything Shakil has always believed about the UAE: that it is a nation built on generosity, compassion, and caring for one another. Values he has witnessed firsthand during his two decades in the country.
Shakil arrived in the UAE from Mumbai with a single goal: to work hard and support his family. Through dedication, perseverance, and deep respect for the country's laws and values, he built what he describes as a stable and fulfilling life. But it's the intangible gifts—the safety, the tolerance, the sense of belonging—that he treasures most.
"The UAE's wise leadership, sense of safety and clear systems gave me confidence and opportunity. What I value most is the culture of respect, kindness and tolerance. Today, the UAE is truly my home, and I am deeply thankful for the stability, security and sense of belonging it has given me and my family,” he explained.
The Life Endowment campaign captured Shakil's attention immediately. Its mission to provide sustainable funding for chronic illness patients who cannot afford care resonated deeply with his own sense of compassion and social responsibility.
"I see healthcare support as one of the most meaningful forms of giving, as it directly affects dignity, wellbeing and quality of life. The campaign's transparency and long-term vision strengthened my trust and commitment to the cause."
He began contributing as soon as he learned about the initiative, not following any fixed plan or timeline, but simply giving whenever his circumstances allowed.
Shakil has always preferred to let his actions speak quietly rather than seeking recognition. It was a new experience when Awqaf publicised his story.
"I feel very grateful and humbled by it. If sharing my story encourages even one person to do good or to help someone in need, then I believe it truly has value," he said.
That's precisely why Awqaf Abu Dhabi chose to highlight his contributions. The organisation wanted to emphasise a crucial message: the Life Endowment campaign is built on contributions from a wide range of donors, including individuals, institutions and companies across the public and private sectors.
“The story highlights that every contribution matters regardless of size, as each one expands the reach of the initiative, supports more patients and strengthens a culture of endowment grounded in compassion, responsibility and collective solidarity,” said Awqaf Abu Dhabi.
Despite the recognition, Shakil remains grounded. He views his contributions not as acts deserving of praise, but as natural responses to others' needs. "I do not see them as acts deserving of recognition, but as a natural response to the needs of others," he said.
“For me, giving is deeply personal and rooted in compassion. I feel proud to contribute, even in a modest way, to the UAE's deeply rooted culture of giving. My story carries a simple message: a kind heart, sincere intention and small acts of generosity can collectively create lasting impact," he added.
