The festival presented one of the world’s largest drone shows, with 6,500 drones in flight
Abu Dhabi: The Sheikh Zayed Festival marked the arrival of 2026 with spectacular New Year celebrations, drawing large crowds to Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi for an evening of culture, entertainment and visual displays. Visitors gathered across the festival grounds as the countdown to midnight culminated in a dazzling fireworks display and a choreographed drone show that illuminated the night sky, creating a festive atmosphere for families and tourists alike.
Photos by Ahmad Alotbi
