Sheikh Zayed Festival welcomes 2026 with grand New Year celebrations

The festival presented one of the world’s largest drone shows, with 6,500 drones in flight

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor and Ahmad Alotbi, Visual Journalist
1 MIN READ
Fireworks lit up the sky at Al Wathba during Zayed Festival celebrations to welcome the New Year.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The Sheikh Zayed Festival marked the arrival of 2026 with spectacular New Year celebrations, drawing large crowds to Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi for an evening of culture, entertainment and visual displays. Visitors gathered across the festival grounds as the countdown to midnight culminated in a dazzling fireworks display and a choreographed drone show that illuminated the night sky, creating a festive atmosphere for families and tourists alike.

Photos by Ahmad Alotbi

