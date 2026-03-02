UAE President receives phone call from US President

During the call, they discussed the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the UAE
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday received a phone call from His Excellency Donald Trump, President of the United States of America.
During the call, they discussed the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the United Arab Emirates and a number of brotherly countries in the region.
The two leaders also reviewed the developments taking place in the region and their implications for regional and international security and peace, and exchanged views on them.
