GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President receives phone call from US President

During the call, they discussed the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the UAE

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE President receives phone call from US President

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday received a phone call from His Excellency Donald Trump, President of the United States of America.

During the call, they discussed the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the United Arab Emirates and a number of brotherly countries in the region.

The two leaders also reviewed the developments taking place in the region and their implications for regional and international security and peace, and exchanged views on them.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE President, UK PM discuss regional military attacks

UAE President, UK PM discuss regional military attacks

1m read
UAE, Qatar leaders condemn Iranian attacks in call

UAE, Qatar leaders condemn Iranian attacks in call

1m read
The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to provide sustained support for orphans through a deeply rooted national approach

Awqaf Abu Dhabi pledges Dh100 Million for orphans

2m read
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Iran's President address regional stability in phone call

UAE, Iran leaders discuss regional security and ties

1m read