UAE President affirms support for regional security in call with Iranian President

The two leaders reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern
During the call, the two leaders discussed relations between the UAE and Iran and ways to strengthen ties in a manner that serves their mutual interests and benefits both nations and their peoples.
They also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the latest developments in the region and ongoing efforts to address them.
His Highness emphasised the UAE’s commitment to supporting all efforts and initiatives aimed at promoting regional security and stability for the benefit of the region’s countries and peoples.
Both sides underlined the importance of advancing dialogue and diplomatic solutions in addressing various challenges as a means of safeguarding the region’s security and stability.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox