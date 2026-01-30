GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President affirms support for regional security in call with Iranian President

The two leaders reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE President affirms support for regional security in call with Iranian President

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday held a phone call with Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the call, the two leaders discussed relations between the UAE and Iran and ways to strengthen ties in a manner that serves their mutual interests and benefits both nations and their peoples.

They also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the latest developments in the region and ongoing efforts to address them.

His Highness emphasised the UAE’s commitment to supporting all efforts and initiatives aimed at promoting regional security and stability for the benefit of the region’s countries and peoples.

Both sides underlined the importance of advancing dialogue and diplomatic solutions in addressing various challenges as a means of safeguarding the region’s security and stability.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEIran

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Half a century of learning, memories and milestones Abu Dhabi Indian School, celebrates 50 years of shaping futures.

From 59 to 180K: ADIS turns 50 on Sheikh Zayed’s land

4m read
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iran warns US that Tehran's 'fingers on trigger'

1m read
UAE President meets with Italian President

UAE President meets with Italian President

2m read
His Highness President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan receives the heads of delegations participating in the UAE-hosted trilateral talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine, at Al Shati Palace.

Trilateral Ukraine talks conclude in Abu Dhabi

2m read