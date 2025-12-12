Friday prayer time in Dubai and other emirates

The Friday prayer timings today are as follows: In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, adhan and khutba (sermon) start at 1.15pm and ends at 1.30pm. The prayer starts at 1.30pm and ends in four to five minutes.

Friday prayer timings are set to change in UAE from 2026, and these are the last few weeks when worshippers in the country will be following the current prayer timings.

The authority has called on worshippers to arrive early at the mosques to ensure they do not miss the sermon.

Earlier this week, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat announced a change to the timing of the Friday sermon and prayer across the UAE, effective from Friday, January 2, 2026.

Standardising the sermon time across the country ensures that worshippers attend the full sermon and benefit from unified religious guidance. It also supports the Islamic principle of maintaining orderly congregational worship and consistent delivery of religious messages.

The Friday prayer is performed within the time of Dhuhr—after the sun passes its zenith and before the Asr prayer—according to the majority of scholars. Holding the prayer at 12:45 p.m. falls squarely within the valid timeframe and fully meets the required jurisprudential conditions.

The change corresponds with broader initiatives, including the designation of 2026 as the UAE’s “Year of the Family,” making the adjusted timing supportive of family life, shared activities, and a more balanced Friday routine.

A fixed national schedule makes it easier for families, workers, and students to plan their weekly routines—especially given the UAE’s multi-emirate and multi-mosque landscape. This aligns with ongoing government efforts to streamline daily life through unified national policies.

While winter days are shorter, the Dhuhr time (after solar noon) still falls in the middle of the day. Moving the prayer to 12:45 p.m. remains within the valid timeframe and offers a practical window for families to attend prayer before afternoon activities and gatherings. This is consistent with general organizational considerations highlighted in official statements.

In recent years, the UAE adopted a fixed Friday prayer time instead of adjusting it seasonally. Shifting from 1:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. provides a consistent schedule that is easier for institutions and individuals to follow, reducing confusion around changing prayer times between summer and winter.

A fixed national time for Friday prayer helps reduce operational disruptions for businesses, public-facing services, and retail establishments that pause during prayer. Employers and institutions can plan their weekly operations more efficiently, supporting stability in productivity and logistics. Some service sectors may need to adjust shift schedules to accommodate the new timing.

Holding Friday prayer at 12:45 p.m. means employees—especially those on half-day schedules—may need to adjust their work routines. Local media have discussed the expected effects on commuting patterns, early arrival to mosques, and adjustments to workplace timings. These temporary shifts may influence traffic flow and workforce movement.

