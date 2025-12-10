GOLD/FOREX
4 reasons UAE Friday prayer time in all mosques has been adjusted from January 2026

The decision aims to unify prayer times across all mosques nationwide

Gulf News archives

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat announced that the Friday sermon and prayer will be held at 12:45 p.m. starting Friday, January 2, 2026. The decision aims to unify prayer times and enhance organizational consistency across all mosques nationwide.

Below is an explanation of why this decision may have been made from religious, social, seasonal (winter-time), and economic perspectives, along with supporting context for each point:

1. Religious perspective

• Legitimacy and adherence to Islamic jurisprudence:

Friday prayer is performed within the time of Dhuhr—after the sun passes its zenith and before the Asr prayer—according to the majority of scholars. Holding the prayer at 12:45 p.m. falls squarely within the valid timeframe and fully meets the required jurisprudential conditions.

• Rationale for unified timing:

Standardizing the sermon time across the country ensures that worshippers attend the full sermon and benefit from unified religious guidance. It also supports the Islamic principle of maintaining orderly congregational worship and consistent delivery of religious messages.

2. Social perspective

• Facilitating community coordination and a unified worship experience:

A fixed national schedule makes it easier for families, workers, and students to plan their weekly routines—especially given the UAE’s multi-emirate and multi-mosque landscape. This aligns with ongoing government efforts to streamline daily life through unified national policies.

• Harmony with “Year of the Family” and social initiatives:

The change corresponds with broader initiatives, including the designation of 2026 as the UAE’s “Year of the Family,” making the adjusted timing supportive of family life, shared activities, and a more balanced Friday routine.

3. Winter-time and practical timing Considerations

• Stability versus seasonal astronomical variations:

In recent years, the UAE adopted a fixed Friday prayer time instead of adjusting it seasonally. Shifting from 1:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. provides a consistent schedule that is easier for institutions and individuals to follow, reducing confusion around changing prayer times between summer and winter.

• Why winter specifically matters:

While winter days are shorter, the Dhuhr time (after solar noon) still falls in the middle of the day. Moving the prayer to 12:45 p.m. remains within the valid timeframe and offers a practical window for families to attend prayer before afternoon activities and gatherings. This is consistent with general organizational considerations highlighted in official statements.

 4. Economic perspective (Workplace, traffic, and services)

• Impact on work schedules and mobility:

Holding Friday prayer at 12:45 p.m. means employees—especially those on half-day schedules—may need to adjust their work routines. Local media have discussed the expected effects on commuting patterns, early arrival to mosques, and adjustments to workplace timings. These temporary shifts may influence traffic flow and workforce movement.

• Indirect economic benefits:

A fixed national time for Friday prayer helps reduce operational disruptions for businesses, public-facing services, and retail establishments that pause during prayer. Employers and institutions can plan their weekly operations more efficiently, supporting stability in productivity and logistics. Some service sectors may need to adjust shift schedules to accommodate the new timing.

Conclusion

The decision is officially announced and its stated purpose is standardization and improved organization, as reflected in statements from the General Authority. It can be understood as a practical measure that balances religious validity, social convenience, seasonal timing considerations, and economic efficiency—resulting in a predictable and unified Friday schedule across the country.

