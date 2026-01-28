Why prayer should shape your entire day, according to Sharjah Ruler

Sheikh Sultan urges prayers on time, mindfulness in life and compassion for the needy
Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi stresses the importance of observing prayers on time, supporting the needy and living with mindfulness
Sharjah Ruler His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, has stressed that observing prayers at their prescribed times brings inner peace, balance and clarity to daily life.
Citing the Quranic verse, “Indeed, performing prayers is a duty on the believers at the appointed times” (An-Nisa: 103), Sheikh Sultan said prayer should form the foundation around which a person’s entire day is organised.
“Prayer times are the foundation of life, and the intervals are margins for worldly matters,” he said, warning against allowing daily routines to override religious obligations.
Speaking during a phone intervention on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority’s Direct Line programme, Sheikh Sultan described prayer as a source of tranquillity, not burden.
“When prayers are fulfilled on time, the soul feels at ease — as if a heavy debt has been lifted,” he said, quoting the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him): “O Bilal, call the prayer and give us comfort by it.”
He added that inner calm removes pressure from life, noting: “There is ample time when the soul is at peace.”
Sheikh Sultan revealed that after returning from Fajr prayer, he reviews Mabarrah charitable assistance files, directing departments to respond with what is best.
Beginning the day by helping others, he said, brings profound emotional fulfilment, recalling a moment when he personally informed a citizen in Tawi Al Saman after Fajr that his request had been approved.
“The joy was unforgettable,” he said. “Today is your world — it is the time you live in.”
During the interview, the Ruler of Sharjah also announced he is working on a new book titled Existence, a comprehensive study exploring creation, science, history and knowledge, tracing events back to 650 BCE.
He said the work builds on his earlier book History of the Prophets, explaining that the lives of prophets reflect the course of human civilisation and its outcomes.
Referring to King Cyrus of Persia, who ruled around 650 BCE, Sheikh Sultan highlighted similarities between ancient Persia and Sharjah, including botanical gardens and wildlife centres.
He noted that Arabs were referenced in historical texts as early as 650 BCE, stressing the importance of learning from science, history and diverse cultures.
“People today live without identity or direction,” he said, urging societies to distinguish between knowledge that benefits humanity and practices that cause harm.
The Sharjah Ruler also warned against negligence in food preparation and unhealthy consumer habits, linking modern diseases and rising mortality rates to greed, excess and disregard for ethical and religious values.
Calling for mindfulness in food, sleep and behaviour, he urged parents to safeguard themselves first to ensure their children’s wellbeing.
Drawing a comparison with animals, he cited a mother cat carrying her kittens to safety, saying humans — endowed with reason — should be even more vigilant.
Sheikh Sultan urged the public to reduce food waste and unnecessary purchases, warning against indiscriminate consumption.
“Buy only what is necessary,” he said, cautioning that excess carries toxins harmful to the body.
Concluding with a direct message, he said: “Be mindful of your destruction and your end,” urging people to fear God and return to meaningful reading, beginning with the divine command:
“In the name of your Lord, the Most High.”
