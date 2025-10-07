Sharjah Ruler calls on officials to balance law enforcement with humanity

Sheikh Sultan reminded officials and employees to handle distressed citizens with patience
Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, called for compassion, understanding, and humanity in all dealings — whether within government institutions or in society.
Speaking during his intervention on Direct Line radio programme on Tuesday , His Highness emphasized that laws and procedures should be applied with mercy and not rigidity. “Many people facing problems never get the chance to speak on the Direct Line,” he said. “I’m not asking employees to close their doors, but I’m asking them to open their hearts. Those who work with people must show mercy — even a small act of compassion can solve big problems.”
“We appeal to our employees,” he said, “to place mercy and compassion before their eyes before uttering a single word.”
He warned against applying what he called a “blind law” — one that follows the letter of the rule without seeing the human being behind it. When regulations prevent an employee from helping someone in need, he advised them not to turn citizens away but to escalate the matter.
“If you cannot solve it,” he said, “go to your manager and tell him: ‘My conscience won’t allow me to ignore this.’ And if he cannot change it, then take it higher. Either you change it, or the government will.”
For Sheikh Sultan, governance is about finding solutions, not excuses. “Many of these problems that cause hardship and tears,” he added, “can be solved with a single word.”
The Ruler also reminded employees that citizens should never feel trapped in bureaucracy. If all else fails, they must be guided to him directly. “Your problem is tied up by laws,” he suggested they tell the citizen, “but Sheikh Sultan will solve it for you.”
Turning his attention to public media, Sheikh Sultan emphasized the importance of maintaining open and direct channels for citizens to voice their concerns.
He called on programs like The Direct Line — a platform where residents raise their issues — to focus solely on public grievances, warning against wasting precious airtime on unrelated features or ceremonial content.
“You are stealing their time,” he said bluntly. “Give people a chance.”
He suggested that other programs could handle secondary topics, while citizen platforms should remain dedicated to serving the public. Still, he cautioned that not every complaint aired live reflects the full truth, reminding listeners that Sharjah’s institutions verify all claims through official channels and data.
One of the most profound parts of Sheikh Sultan’s speech addressed the importance of confidentiality when handling family and social cases. Referring to initiatives like Mabarah, he said that privacy is not only ethical but essential for resolving issues.
“People’s homes are secrets, people’s families are secrets,” he said firmly. Those entrusted with such cases are sworn to secrecy, and discretion is viewed as a key part of the solution.
Publicizing family disputes, he warned, invites “malicious people” who exaggerate problems and exploit vulnerabilities. “Concealing these matters,” he explained, “is part of the solution.”
Sheikh Sultan also revealed glimpses of his personal leadership style — deliberate, compassionate, and deeply human.
When he receives sensitive family files, he said, he does not review them during the day’s rush. “I don’t open them until the next morning, after Fajr prayer,” he explained. “Because such cases require purity and clarity of mind, so that compassion overcomes even the pen.”
In one striking example, he recounted the story of a man who took his mother to court. Upon learning of it, Sheikh Sultan immediately intervened, summoning the son and reprimanding him.
“You will go now and kiss your mother’s foot,” he told him, “and ask for her forgiveness. I will call her to make sure she is satisfied.”
It was a powerful illustration of the Ruler’s belief that justice begins with conscience, and that mercy restores what law alone cannot.
Sheikh Sultan also reminded and employees to handle distressed citizens with patience and understanding.
“A person in need is persistent,” he said, quoting an Arabic proverb. “Severity can overcome thinking, and incorrect words may come out.”
His advice was simple: “When someone is upset, don’t get angry. Tell him, ‘Calm down, everything is easy.’”
He reassured citizens that many problems are small at their core and can be resolved — whether through financial aid, advice, or simple mediation.
In a moment of reflection, Sheikh Sultan spoke of how life today has become more complex, burdened by social, legal, and medical pressures. Against this backdrop, he reminded his audience that the government’s duty is not to add to these burdens, but to help ease them.
“The role of the government,” he said, “is to facilitate matters for the citizen — to stand with him, not to be a stumbling block in his way.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox