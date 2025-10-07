Sharjah Ruler calls on officials to balance law enforcement with humanity

Speaking during his intervention on Direct Line radio programme on Tuesday , His Highness emphasized that laws and procedures should be applied with mercy and not rigidity. “Many people facing problems never get the chance to speak on the Direct Line,” he said. “I’m not asking employees to close their doors, but I’m asking them to open their hearts. Those who work with people must show mercy — even a small act of compassion can solve big problems.”

In a moment of reflection, Sheikh Sultan spoke of how life today has become more complex, burdened by social, legal, and medical pressures. Against this backdrop, he reminded his audience that the government’s duty is not to add to these burdens, but to help ease them.

“You will go now and kiss your mother’s foot,” he told him, “and ask for her forgiveness. I will call her to make sure she is satisfied.”

In one striking example, he recounted the story of a man who took his mother to court. Upon learning of it, Sheikh Sultan immediately intervened, summoning the son and reprimanding him.

When he receives sensitive family files, he said, he does not review them during the day’s rush. “I don’t open them until the next morning, after Fajr prayer,” he explained. “Because such cases require purity and clarity of mind, so that compassion overcomes even the pen.”

One of the most profound parts of Sheikh Sultan’s speech addressed the importance of confidentiality when handling family and social cases. Referring to initiatives like Mabarah, he said that privacy is not only ethical but essential for resolving issues.

He suggested that other programs could handle secondary topics, while citizen platforms should remain dedicated to serving the public. Still, he cautioned that not every complaint aired live reflects the full truth, reminding listeners that Sharjah’s institutions verify all claims through official channels and data.

The Ruler also reminded employees that citizens should never feel trapped in bureaucracy. If all else fails, they must be guided to him directly. “Your problem is tied up by laws,” he suggested they tell the citizen, “but Sheikh Sultan will solve it for you.”

“If you cannot solve it,” he said, “go to your manager and tell him: ‘My conscience won’t allow me to ignore this.’ And if he cannot change it, then take it higher. Either you change it, or the government will.”

He warned against applying what he called a “blind law” — one that follows the letter of the rule without seeing the human being behind it. When regulations prevent an employee from helping someone in need, he advised them not to turn citizens away but to escalate the matter.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.