Eid Al Etihad marks landmark beginning for UAE development, prosperity: Sharjah Ruler

"The celebration of Eid Al Etihad by the loyal sons and daughters of the UAE is a source of great joy and deep meaning, reflecting pride and sincere belonging to our cherished country. It reflects the vision set by our Founding Fathers to make the Union a source of pride for its people and a driver of development and progress across all fields, ensuring a dignified, prosperous, and fulfilling life for all. This nation’s goodness reaches every corner of the world, shining as a beacon of light and extending a benevolent hand grounded in genuine humanity."