New monument and square mark UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad in Sharjah
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the newly redeveloped Al Estiqlal Square on Tuesday, marking the completion of major works including the construction of the Independence Monument and upgrades to the surrounding square and buildings.
The inauguration coincides with the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations and commemorates the nation’s independence on December2, 1971.
Dr Sheikh Sultan unveiled the commemorative plaque of the 34-metre-high monument at the centre of the square. Topped with a seven-pointed star symbolising the UAE’s seven emirates, the monument serves as a prominent urban landmark reflecting the site’s historical and national significance.
The monument features four plaques detailing key historical milestones:
The formation of the United Arab Emirates on December 2, 1971, following independence from Britain.
The 151-year period of British influence, beginning with the treaty signed on 8 January 1820.
The establishment of the Sharjah Civil Air Station on 22 July 1932, and the abolition of the British military base in 1971.
The creation of the British military base on the civil air station, contrary to prior agreements.
The Ruler of Sharjah toured the square to review the new fountains flanking the monument, which add visual and dynamic appeal. He also inspected the landscaping, pedestrian pathways, green areas, and the newly installed lighting system enhancing both design and ambience.
The Ruler of Sharjah received a briefing on the redevelopment of 24 buildings overlooking the square, which now feature enhanced façades, architectural detailing, and finishes consistent with Sharjah’s identity.
In addition, 95 commercial signboards were replaced and unified, while modern lighting highlights the aesthetic features of the buildings at night, creating a harmonious urban setting.
The renewal of Al Estiqlal Square reflects Sharjah’s vision to elevate urban aesthetics, improve quality of life, and foster a sense of national pride. Infrastructure upgrades included roads, pavements, parking areas, and new lighting columns, enhancing safety, traffic flow, and efficiency.
The project forms part of wider urban development initiatives across Sharjah, supporting cultural, social, and service facilities while preserving the emirate’s heritage character for residents and visitors.
Dr Sheikh Sultan also inaugurated the restored Imam Al Nawawi Mosque, originally built in 1995, now renovated in the Fatimid architectural style. The reopening included raising the minarets and walls, adding an external arcade, and upgrading facilities to enhance the mosque’s religious and community role.
The inauguration was attended by senior officials including Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts Affairs Department; Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; among others.
