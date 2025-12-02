GOLD/FOREX
Ajman enters Guinness with 603 vehicles forming 'Eid Al Etihad UAE 54'

The exceptional event was organised to mark the 54 th UAE National Day

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Ajman has achieved a new global milestone after entering the Guinness World Records for creating the world’s largest celebratory phrase using vehicles. A total of 603 cars were arranged with precision to form the message “EID Al ETIHAD UAE 54”, in an innovative large-scale display held under the patronage of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media.

The exceptional event was organised to mark the UAE’s 54th Union Day. The Guinness adjudication committee praised the extraordinary accuracy and high level of coordination involved, noting that synchronising the movement and positioning of 603 vehicles to form a clearly readable phrase of this size is an unprecedented achievement. The committee said the feat demonstrates Ajman’s ability to stage world-class events with impressive visual impact.

The formation was organised in collaboration with the Ajman Transport Authority, Ajman Holding Group and Rayaat Advertising Agency. Representatives of the participating entities received official certificates from Guinness World Records, documenting the record and recognising their efforts in delivering a national celebration that proudly reflected the spirit of joy and unity marking the Union Day occasion.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
Related Topics:
UAE National Day

