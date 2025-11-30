GOLD/FOREX
UAE gears up for grand 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations

Across the Emirates, preparations are underway for vibrant, unified celebrations

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Abu Dhabi’s streets are adorned with decorations, including the UAE flags and banners. The Eid Al Etihad team has unveiled this year’s nationwide celebrations under the theme “United”, inviting residents across all seven emirates to join community events and cultural activities.
Afra Al Nofeli/Gulf News
1/13
Al Seef in Dubai comes alive with vibrant Eid Al Etihad decorations celebrating the nation’s 54-year journey.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2/13
Dubai Canal glows with UAE flag colours as part of the festive national decorations across the city.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
3/13
Decorations line the Ajman Corniche, drawing families and visitors to the waterfront as Eid Al Etihad celebrations begin.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4/13
Al Dhafra Municipality has adorned cities across the region with festive décor for the 54th UAE Union Day, installing more than 3,000 two-dimensional and three-dimensional geometric shapes and sculptures.
Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News
5/13
Dubai Frame lights up in striking national colours as the UAE gears up for the 54th Eid Al Etihad, with fireworks, cultural festivals and nationwide events planned.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
6/13
Flags and festive decor adorn Sharjah’s University City, showcasing patriotic spirit as the nation prepares to mark the 54th Eid Al Etihad.
Amna Alansaari/Gulf News
7/13
In Sharjah, government buildings light up with national colours and portraits of UAE rulers, marking the spirit of the 54th Eid Al Etihad.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8/13
The 54 th Eid Al Etihad celebrations will be packed with exciting events across the UAE, including spectacular fireworks displays, cultural festivals, and official ceremonies.
Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News
9/13
One of the highlights of the celebrations will be a stunning fireworks show lighting up the skies of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and the other Emirates.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
10/13
Government buildings in Sharjah light up in national colours ahead of the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
11/13
Citizens and various government and private sector departments nationwide started preparing for the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations by decorating houses, offices and cars with UAE flags, posters and stickers.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
12/13
Shops are decorated with UAE flags, colours and souvenirs as retailers join the celebrations for the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, adding a festive spirit to the streets.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
13/13
Official flag-raising ceremonies will take place at various government institutions, symbolising national unity and pride. These ceremonies will be attended by dignitaries and officials, underscoring the significance of the UAE flag as a symbol of progress.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
