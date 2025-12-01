GOLD/FOREX
EXCLUSIVE

UAE National Day: Dubai's stunning skydive tribute to 54th Eid Al Etihad

GDRFA’s Emirati daredevil officer leads sky-high salute to the nation

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
A screengrab of the sky-high salute to the UAE led by Lieutenant Ahmed Al Shehhi.
DFRE

Dubai: Dubai's 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations soared to new heights today as a team of elite skydivers took to the skies in a specially choreographed, show-stopping aerial display.

Extreme athlete Ahmed Al Shehhi, a Lieutenant at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, led the charge to create a sky-high showcase of national pride, unity and ambition as the team carried the UAE flag in a breathtaking freefall formation.

Set against Dubai's stunning landscape including the iconic Palm Jumeirah, and organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with Skydive Dubai, the spectacular display paid tribute to the UAE's journey, achievements and unwavering spirit that unites the entire nation.

“54 years. United in our journey. Honouring a resilient past, embracing a thriving present, shaping a promising future. A symbol of our shared strength. Legacy. Pride. History,” read the caption of the video which was described as ‘a proud initiative by Eid Al Etihad 54 celebrations in Dubai.’

Officer-cum-extreme athlete

Providing exclusive comments to Gulf News about this year's tribute, the Emirati daredevil said: "Every time I jump from an aircraft with the UAE flag, I have immense pride."

"My main focus is delivering a clean, precise and most importantly safe stunt performance. Carrying the nation's colours in freefall is a responsibility our team prepares for extensively," said Lieutenant Al Shehhi, who has hundreds of skydives and base jumps under his belt.

Precision and patriotism

One of the UAE's most recognisable figures in extreme sports, Al Shehhi continued: "What the audience sees in a few seconds takes hours of planning: assessing wind conditions, coordinating exit timing, rehearsing deployment procedures and aligning our flight paths to keep the flag stable and visible. Precision and communication are essential, especially when handling a large flag at high speeds."

He credits Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, as his inspiration.

Hhighlighting the deeper meaning behind the aerial performance, he added: "For us, this stunt reflects the UAE's spirit of discipline, ambition and teamwork. It's a demonstration of what can be achieved when preparation and coordination come together at the highest level."

The sky-high tribute was hosted as part of DFRE's citywide programme of Eid Al Etihad festivities that will continue to run across Dubai until December 3.

