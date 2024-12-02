GDRFA
Dubai Media Office shared an awe-inspiring moment as Lieutenant Ahmed Hassan Al Shehi from GDRFA teamed up with Skydive Dubai for a breathtaking parachute jump. Image Credit: @DXBMediaOffice/X

In a remarkable display of skill and patriotism, Lieutenant Ahmed Hassan Al Shehi from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) collaborated with Skydive Dubai for a stunning parachute jump. The awe-inspiring act unfolded high above the iconic Palm Jumeirah.

Gliding over the iconic Palm Jumeirah, he proudly showcased the #ZayedAndRashid logo on his parachute, commemorating the 53rd Eid Al Etihad.

The breathtaking aerial performance celebrated the UAE's rich heritage and symbolised its unwavering commitment to unity and progress.

On December 2, the United Arab Emirates marks its 53rd Eid Al Etihad, with a host of celebratory events. The occasion offers a moment to reflect on the nation’s remarkable journey of resilience, determination, and success.

