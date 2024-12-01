The upgrade entails a dynamic, new RGBW lighting system, combining adavanced technology to complement the aesthetics of the building.

The inaugural show with the new lighting system will be held this evening, as part of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations. It will also set the stage for Burj Khalifa’s 15th anniversary on January 4, 2025.

What will be different?

The facade upgrade will mean a wide spectrum of vibrant colours and effects, enhancing the viewer experience.

As Emaar explained, the process was carefully coordinated, with a six-month mock-up testing to ensure seamless integration. The upgraded system features dynamic RGBW technology, replacing static lights with colour-changing, addressable fixtures to create complex lighting effects.

Without compromising Burj Khalifa’s sleek design, the system can create dynamic lighting scenes, from festive displays to everyday illuminations, complementing the tower’s media screen and adapting to various occasions and celebrations

According to Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Executive Director, Emaar Properties, “Burj Khalifa has always stood as a beacon of what is possible when vision meets innovation. This lighting overhaul is a testament to our continuous pursuit of excellence and a tribute to the UAE’s spirit of progress. As we unveil this stunning upgrade during Eid Al Etihad celebrations and approach the tower’s 15th anniversary, this transformation marks a new chapter in its legacy, reaffirming Dubai as a city of boundless ambition.”