Dubai: 70 traditional wooden boats called abras will take part in an Abra Parade in Dubai Creek as part of Eid Al Etihad celebrations by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and its partners.

The Parade will take place on December 3, departing from Al Sabkha Marine Transport Station.

On December 2, UAE flags will be distributed to visitors at Etisalat by E& Metro Station. Also, advertising campaigns featuring congratulatory messages to the UAE leadership will be displayed on digital billboards across the city.

The Water Canal Waterfalls are being illuminated in the colours of the UAE flag. Eid Al Etihad-themed designs are also displayed on smart traffic system boards as well as on metro and tram screens.

In collaboration with Ferjan Dubai, a voluntary social organisation, RTA is organising several activities and events for the public in Jumeirah and Al Khawaneej neighbourhoods from November 27 to December 4.

The programmes spotlight Emirati heritage and culture, emphasising the importance of preserving elements of Arab identity. Workshops includes live demonstrations of traditional societal values that continue to shape Emirati culture while also reflecting aspirations for a sustainable future. Additionally, the events supports local businesses by promoting traditional crafts and authentic Emirati cuisine.

Celebrations at RTA

The RTA held Eid Al Etihad celebrations at its headquarters with the UAE National Anthem, followed by a traditional Emirati folklore performance featuring Al Ayala, Al Razfah, and Al Harbiya. Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, participated in the events honouring the UAE’s visionary leadership.

Emirati folk show at RTA Image Credit: Supplied

Events included traditional handicrafts, falconry, the preparation and presentation of Arabic coffee, along with interactive workshops highlighting the history of Al Sadu and Al Talli crafts. These art forms represent the UAE’s intangible heritage.