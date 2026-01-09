Commuters are reminded to drive carefully as evening rush hour continues
Dubai: Evening commuters travelling from Dubai to Sharjah are facing heavy delays following multiple minor accidents across key routes. Dubai Police reminded motorists on social media to maintain their lane according to speed and allow faster vehicles to pass safely.
Motorists are also urged to check live traffic maps and take alternative routes to avoid congestion.
Traffic is particularly slow along Sheikh Zayed Road towards Sharjah, with gridlock stretching past Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence. The delays are also affecting E311 and key industrial areas, including Industrial Area 13 and Sonapur.
Sheikh Zayed Road (towards Sharjah)
Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Residence
E311 towards Sharjah
Al Quoz Industrial Areas
Sonapur
Incidents were recorded at several locations, including Al Quoz Industrial Third, Al Sufouh, Al Khail Road near Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and Trade Center First, causing disruptions for commuters.
Authorities advise leaving early, avoiding peak zones, and following live updates from RTA and Sharjah Police social media channels.
Commuters are reminded to drive carefully and allow extra travel time as the evening rush hour continues.
