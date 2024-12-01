Dubai: Starting today, December 1, the eve of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrating the formation of the UAE, residents and visitors will be able to use free Wi-Fi at some of the major bus stations in Dubai.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has rolled out a project offering free Wi-Fi in bus stations.
In the initial phase, RTA has introduced free Wi-Fi at four bus stations—Al Satwa, Union, Al Ghubaiba and Gold Souq Bus Stations.
Announcing the move on social media, the authority said the initiative has been undertaken “as part of our efforts to ensure a seamless #PublicTransport experience.”
“The service will be extended to more stations soon,” it added.