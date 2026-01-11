Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said: "The UAE has established itself as a global destination for the creator economy. Initiatives like Amazon Creators Foundry give creators the tools to turn ideas into sustainable online businesses. By empowering creators, we are nurturing a new generation of innovators who will shape the future of commerce and the UAE’s digital economy."