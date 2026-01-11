Creators HQ and Amazon help UAE influencers scale businesses globally
Dubai: Creators HQ, the UAE and Middle East’s first dedicated hub for content creators, has partnered with Amazon Ads to launch Amazon Creators Foundry, a new initiative to help UAE-based creators launch and scale their own products on Amazon.ae.
The announcement was made during the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest gathering for the content creation economy, organised by the UAE Government Media Office under the theme “Content for Good.”
The summit attracted over 15,000 creators and influencers, along with more than 500 speakers, representing a combined audience of 3.5 billion followers worldwide.
Amazon Creators Foundry aims to turn content creators into creator-led entrepreneurs, offering end-to-end support, infrastructure, and tools for selling on Amazon.ae.
Selected participants can also expand globally through Amazon’s international selling program, reaching millions of customers beyond the UAE.
Creators joining the program will benefit from mentorship and training in product ideation, digital marketing, customer acquisition, brand building, as well as opportunities in gaming and entertainment commerce.
They can also set up dedicated storefronts on Amazon.ae and use Amazon Ads credits to boost visibility and reach wider audiences.
Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said: "The UAE has established itself as a global destination for the creator economy. Initiatives like Amazon Creators Foundry give creators the tools to turn ideas into sustainable online businesses. By empowering creators, we are nurturing a new generation of innovators who will shape the future of commerce and the UAE’s digital economy."
As the creator economy shifts from content monetization to entrepreneurship, Amazon Creators Foundry will help UAE creators transform ideas into real products for Amazon.ae customers.
Rayan Karaky, Managing Director of Amazon Ads in EMEA and Southeast Asia, added: "Creators understand their audiences better than anyone—they know what resonates and what’s missing. Amazon Creators Foundry bridges the gap between creativity and commerce, helping UAE creators turn their visions into thriving businesses that reach millions of customers."
The program reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for the creator economy, enabling creators to scale their businesses sustainably while contributing to the country’s growing digital commerce ecosystem.
End-to-end support: Mentorship, training, infrastructure, and tools for selling on Amazon.ae
Global reach: Eligible creators can list products internationally through Amazon’s global selling program
Mentorship and training: Guidance in product ideation, digital marketing, customer acquisition, brand building, and gaming/entertainment commerce
Boost visibility: Create dedicated Amazon.ae storefronts and leverage Amazon Ads credits to reach wider audiences
Bridge creativity and commerce: Transform creative ideas into tangible, sellable products
