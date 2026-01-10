Digital educational achievements gain recognition in Dubai
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid honoured the winner of the Educator Award, the first award of its kind launched by the 1 Billion Followers Summit in partnership with TikTok.
A specialised jury selected three finalists, with Matt Green securing first place and receiving a $100,000 cash prize in recognition of his outstanding contribution to advancing digital learning and expanding access to knowledge.
The award ceremony took place during the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event dedicated to shaping the content creation economy. The Educator Award recognises content creators for advancing digital learning and delivering educational knowledge through innovative approaches with measurable social impact.
The event, carried under the guiding theme 'Content for Good,' drew over 15,000 attendees, including content creators, social influencers, and upwards of 500 speakers, assembling at Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future. Participation extended to roughly 600,000 educational content producers spanning the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Of these, nearly 108,000 fulfilled eligibility prerequisites. Over 320,000 TikTok video submissions, tagged #EducatorAward, exhibited inventive educational strategies and teaching formats.
Sheikh Mohammed remarked, "The summit continues to play a positive role as a global platform that brings together creative minds, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for the content creation economy and a home for initiatives that serve communities." He further applauded both the victor and other participants, referencing their "inspiring contributions" and the way digital instruments support educational ambitions and societal development. He emphasised: "Good educational content is a cornerstone of community development and a powerful tool for empowering individuals," and later: "We believe that creators of good content are key partners in the development journey. Investing in innovative educational ideas is an investment in people."
Matt Green is a TikTok creator, broadcaster, and author who uses music to make science more accessible to students. He is known for transforming classroom science topics into concise, easy to understand rap videos set to popular soundtracks and has 1.4 million followers on the platform.
The finalists included Dr. Amy Boyington and Abdullah Annan. Dr. Boyington is a historian, author, and content creator with 1.2 million followers on TikTok. She first gained recognition for videos highlighting the interiors of the Louvre Museum in Paris, before expanding her content through green screen formats that present history in an accessible and engaging way.
Abdullah Annan, a science content creator with 6.7 million followers on TikTok, gained wide recognition for his initiative Science Street, which bridges science and the public by bringing knowledge to streets, universities, schools, and institutions. The initiative was launched at an early stage of digital content creation and is driven by a focus on simplified science and public curiosity.
The Educator Award aims to support and encourage creators to deliver inspiring educational experiences that modernise learning concepts and motivate younger generations to pursue knowledge and creativity.
The award covers themes including science and innovation, school education, personal development, humanities, and business and finance, contributing to more accessible, engaging, and relevant learning.
The award reflects the summit’s commitment to supporting innovative educational content, highlighting the growing role of content creation in building communities, empowering youth, and promoting lifelong learning on a global scale.
The ceremony was attended by senior officials and a prominent group of content creators and experts participating in the summit.
