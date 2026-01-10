The finalists included Dr. Amy Boyington and Abdullah Annan. Dr. Boyington is a historian, author, and content creator with 1.2 million followers on TikTok. She first gained recognition for videos highlighting the interiors of the Louvre Museum in Paris, before expanding her content through green screen formats that present history in an accessible and engaging way.

Sheikh Mohammed remarked, "The summit continues to play a positive role as a global platform that brings together creative minds, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for the content creation economy and a home for initiatives that serve communities." He further applauded both the victor and other participants, referencing their "inspiring contributions" and the way digital instruments support educational ambitions and societal development. He emphasised: "Good educational content is a cornerstone of community development and a powerful tool for empowering individuals," and later: "We believe that creators of good content are key partners in the development journey. Investing in innovative educational ideas is an investment in people."

The event, carried under the guiding theme 'Content for Good,' drew over 15,000 attendees, including content creators, social influencers, and upwards of 500 speakers, assembling at Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future. Participation extended to roughly 600,000 educational content producers spanning the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Of these, nearly 108,000 fulfilled eligibility prerequisites. Over 320,000 TikTok video submissions, tagged #EducatorAward, exhibited inventive educational strategies and teaching formats.

