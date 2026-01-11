How Tunisian Zoubeir Jlassi wins world’s largest AI film award in Dubai

The ceremony took place during the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest gathering focused on shaping the content creation economy. Held under the theme ‘Content for Good’, the event runs from January 9 to 11 across Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre and the Museum of the Future, bringing together more than 15,000 content creators, influencers, CEOs and global experts.

The winning film tells the story of a lonely archivist whose life is disrupted when a doll becomes lodged on his car bumper after a hit-and-run accident he committed. The object, revealed as a spiritual link to the survivor, haunts the protagonist and forces him to confront his guilt. The story culminates in redemption as he confesses to the police and reunites the doll with the injured child in hospital.

Shortlisted films underwent advanced technical assessment using Google Gemini to verify content quality and technical standards. Each film was confirmed to have been produced using at least 70% generative AI tools from Google, validated through AI-based assessment processes.

The AI Film Award attracted 3,500 film submissions, while more than 30,000 participants from 116 countries expressed interest, underlining the initiative’s global reach. The award aims to support impactful filmmaking that leverages AI tools, including Google Gemini, to enhance creative and aesthetic expression while promoting humanitarian values and cultural connection.

“Purposeful content plays a vital role in promoting positive values, strengthening community awareness and inspiring creative thinking. We take pride in supporting initiatives that empower content creators to express their perspectives and translate ideas into meaningful impact, advancing knowledge, serving society and contributing to a higher quality of life for communities,” Sheikha Latifa said.

Shaikha Latifa said the world’s largest AI Film Award plays a key role in driving the growth of the digital content industry, while motivating young creators to innovate through works that challenge conventional boundaries and demonstrate how technology can empower human creativity.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.