GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Africa

Tunisia lawmaker jailed eight months for criticising president

Tunisia's crackdown on dissent: Lawmaker jailed for criticising President Kais Saied

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Tunisia's President Kais Saied
Tunisia's President Kais Saied
Reuters

A Tunisian court on Thursday sentenced a lawmaker to eight months in prison for criticising President Kais Saied following recent floods, local media reported.

Ahmed Saidani was taken into custody earlier this month after posting on social media about Saied's visits to areas affected by floods, calling him the "supreme commander of sanitation and stormwater drainage".

Saidani's lawyer, Houssem Eddine Ben Attia, had told AFP his client was being prosecuted under a telecommunications law against "harming others via social media", which carries up to two years in prison.

Rights groups have warned of a rollback on freedoms in Tunisia since Saied staged a sweeping power grab in 2021.

Dozens of his critics are being prosecuted or in prison, including under a law criminalising "false news".

Saidani had backed Saied's power grab and the detention of several opposition figures, but has recently become vocally critical of the president.

At least five people died and others were still missing after Tunisia was hit by its heaviest rainfall in more than 70 years last month.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Delhi HC ordered had earlier asked actor Rajpal Yadav surrender in cheque bounce case

Rajpal Yadav speaks out after bail

2m read
The actor surrendered to Tihar Jail last week.

Rajpal Yadav granted bail in cheque-bounce case

2m read
Delhi HC ordered actor Rajpal Yadav surrender in cheque bounce case

Did Salman Khan pay Rajpal Yadav's debt?

2m read
The first clue something was wrong was broken glass

Man deported after breaking into car, falling asleep

2m read