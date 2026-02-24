Backstage after her win, Devi spoke about how the film was inspired by the folk tales of her grandmother. "I come from a very troubled state in India. Those folk tales always cushioned me. There would be gunshots in the distance but I felt safe with her. I wanted 'Boong' to be an urban version of her folk tales with the same kind of warmth that made you feel safe. It's also a closure for myself from those memories of having grown up in a place like that."