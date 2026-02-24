BAFTAs addresses racial slur during ceremony

As Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo took to the stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall to present the first award of the evening — Best Visual Effects — an offensive racial slur rang out from the audience. The room seemed to freeze. Both actors paused, visibly absorbing what they had just heard. Lindo, in particular, looked stunned. Then, in a masterclass of composure, they carried on. The show, as they say, must go on — and it did.