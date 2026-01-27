GOLD/FOREX
BAFTA 2026 nominations: Indian film Boong scores landmark nod as Sinners, One Battle After Another lead

Backed by Farhan Akhtar’s production banner, Boong is competing against major titles

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Among the standout nominations this year is Boong, a Manipuri-language film that has secured a spot in the Best Children’s and Family Film category.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts unveiled the nominations for the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards on January 27, officially kicking off one of the most competitive awards races in recent memory.

This year’s nominations point to a clear showdown at the top. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners lead the field, emerging as the season’s most formidable contenders and setting the stage for a high-stakes ceremony in London next month.

BAFTA Nominations 2026: Indian film makes a global impact

Backed by actor, filmmaker, and producer Farhan Akhtar’s production banner, Boong now finds itself competing against major studio titles including Arco, Lilo & Stitch, and Zootropolis 2, a significant milestone for regional Indian cinema on the global awards stage.

BAFTA Nominations 2026: Full list

Best Film

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sinners

Outstanding British Film

  • 28 Years Later

  • The Ballad of Wallis Island

  • Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

  • Die My Love

  • H Is For Hawk

  • Hamnet

  • I Swear

  • Mr Burton

  • Pillion

  • Steve

Director

  • Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos

  • Hamnet – Chloé Zhao

  • Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie

  • One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

  • Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier

  • Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Leading Actress

  • Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

  • Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

  • Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

  • Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

  • Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

  • Emma Stone – Bugonia

Leading Actor

  • Robert Aramayo – I Swear

  • Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

  • Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

  • Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

  • Michael B Jordan – Sinners

  • Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Supporting Actress

  • Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme

  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

  • Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

  • Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island

  • Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

  • Emily Watson – Hamnet

Supporting Actor

  • Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

  • Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

  • Paul Mescal – Hamnet

  • Peter Mullan – I Swear

  • Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

  • Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Film Not in the English Language

  • It Was Just An Accident

  • The Secret Agent

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sirât

  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

  • The Ceremony

  • My Father’s Shadow

  • Pillion

  • A Want In Her

  • Wasteman

Documentary

  • 2000 Meters to Andriivka

  • Apocalypse in the Tropics

  • Cover-Up

  • Mr Nobody Against Putin

  • The Perfect Neighbor

Animated Film

  • Elio

  • Little Amélie

  • Zootropolis 2

Children’s and Family Film

  • Arco

  • Boong

  • Lilo & Stitch

  • Zootropolis 2

Original Screenplay

  • I Swear

  • Marty Supreme

  • The Secret Agent

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sinners

Adapted Screenplay

  • The Ballad of Wallis Island

  • Bugonia

  • Hamnet

  • One Battle After Another

  • Pillion

Original Score

  • Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix

  • Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat

  • Hamnet – Max Richter

  • One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

  • Sinners – Ludwig Göransson

Casting

  • I Swear

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sinners

Cinematography

  • Frankenstein

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

  • Train Dreams

Costume Design

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • Sinners

  • Wicked: For Good

Editing

  • F1

  • A House of Dynamite

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

Production Design

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

Make-up and Hair

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • Sinners

  • Wicked: For Good

Sound

  • F1

  • Frankenstein

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

  • Warfare

Special Visual Effects

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash

  • F1

  • Frankenstein

  • How to Train Your Dragon

  • The Lost Bus

British Short Film

  • Magid / Zafar

  • Nostalgie

  • Terence

  • This Is Endometriosis

  • Welcome Home Freckles

British Short Animation

  • Cardboard

  • Solstice

  • Two Black Boys in Paradise

EE Rising Star Award (Public Vote)

  • Robert Aramayo

  • Miles Caton

  • Chase Infiniti

  • Archie Madekwe

  • Posy Sterling

When and where are the BAFTA Film Awards 2026?

The BAFTA Film Awards 2026 will take place on Sunday, 22 February, at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Big victories, and snubs await as we approach the awards ceremony.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
