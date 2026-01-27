BAFTA 2026 nominations: Indian film Boong scores landmark nod as Sinners, One Battle After Another lead

Backed by Farhan Akhtar’s production banner, Boong is competing against major titles
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts unveiled the nominations for the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards on January 27, officially kicking off one of the most competitive awards races in recent memory.
This year’s nominations point to a clear showdown at the top. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners lead the field, emerging as the season’s most formidable contenders and setting the stage for a high-stakes ceremony in London next month.
Among the standout nominations this year is Boong, a Manipuri-language film that has secured a spot in the Best Children’s and Family Film category.
Backed by actor, filmmaker, and producer Farhan Akhtar’s production banner, Boong now finds itself competing against major studio titles including Arco, Lilo & Stitch, and Zootropolis 2, a significant milestone for regional Indian cinema on the global awards stage.
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Die My Love
H Is For Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve
Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Robert Aramayo – I Swear
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Emily Watson – Hamnet
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Peter Mullan – I Swear
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab
The Ceremony
My Father’s Shadow
Pillion
A Want In Her
Wasteman
2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Elio
Little Amélie
Zootropolis 2
Arco
Boong
Lilo & Stitch
Zootropolis 2
I Swear
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Pillion
Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet – Max Richter
One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood
Sinners – Ludwig Göransson
I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
F1
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus
Magid / Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
This Is Endometriosis
Welcome Home Freckles
Cardboard
Solstice
Two Black Boys in Paradise
Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling
The BAFTA Film Awards 2026 will take place on Sunday, 22 February, at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Big victories, and snubs await as we approach the awards ceremony.
