Saeed Al Eter, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, emphasised the ongoing refinement of the summit’s vision and programmes, stating its goal is to develop the content industry and nurture talent by collaborating with major international platforms. He underscored the key function social media platforms serve in equipping creators, supporting business expansion and positive impact, all powered by technological developments and artificial intelligence. Antoine Challita, UAE Country Head for Snap Inc. in MENA, commented that the UAE now stands as a major centre for the creative and digital economy, highlighting the way creators shape cultural trends and storytelling. Snapchat’s attendance signals its commitment to this movement, providing creators with relevant skills and knowledge to encourage responsible growth and convert creative output into sustainable opportunities.

Key subjects at the summit included business growth and brand identity. Various panel talks and keynote addresses — such as Breaking Through with Content and Building Brands, One Snap at a Time — examined practical methods for creating and earning from content. In the Creators & Brands: Turning Connection Into Collaboration session, Samer Lahoud, Heidi Felfella, and Rami Saad explored how creators can establish genuine partnerships with brands. Other sessions, led by Majd AbiAli from Snap’s EMEA Sports and Media Partnerships division, focused on shaping public profiles and distinctive brand voices on Snapchat. The event’s agenda also brought in themed, creator-led sessions like Comedy Over Coffee and The Female Lens: Where Authenticity Shapes Empowerment, which offered direct insight from the creative community.

Snapchat took an active part in the fourth 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai, unveiling its Accelerator Programme while delivering more than 20 sessions, workshops, and panel events. Taking place at Snapchat House between Jan 9-11, these activities focused on giving content creators practical tools and approaches to broaden their reach, build lasting businesses, and sharpen their storytelling skills within the platform. This year’s summit drew over 30,000 participants: 15,000 creators and influencers filled the venue, alongside 500 expert speakers and 150 chief executives and international advisers.

