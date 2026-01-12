The initiative was announced on the sidelines of the 1 Billion Followers Summit
Dubai: A new Dh5 million Social Content Fund has been launched in the UAE to support digital creators specialising in family and social issues, marking a significant expansion of the country’s media ecosystem.
The initiative was announced on the sidelines of the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, following a partnership agreement between Creators HQ, the region's first dedicated creator hub, and the monetisation platform Alfan. The fund is designed to finance high-quality production that promotes social cohesion and positive values, providing creators with both capital and technical resources to scale their work.
The signing ceremony took place at the summit, held across Emirates Towers, the DIFC, and the Museum of the Future. This year’s event attracted more than 15,000 attendees and 580 speakers with a collective following of 3.5 billion under the theme "Content for Good".
Saeed Al Eter, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, said the fund represents a move toward a more integrated creative economy.
"The Social Content Fund embodies our vision at the 1 Billion Followers Summit to build an integrated creative ecosystem," Al Eter said. "It opens the door for talented and creative content creators to access the latest technology and specialised professional development training, empowering them to produce innovative, purposeful, and impactful content."
He noted that the initiative seeks to transform creative ideas into sustainable projects that can have a "tangible impact" on family dialogue and social awareness.
Beyond direct financing, the partnership provides a suite of tools for creators to professionalise their output. Recipients will gain access to state-of-the-art production facilities at Creators HQ, along with training focused on content strategy and monetisation.
Alfan, which has built a network generating over 45 billion views since its inception in 2017, will provide creators with access to its platform to launch digital shops and secure brand partnerships. Mohamad Fattal, founder and chief executive of Alfan, said the goal is to create a "nurturing environment" for digital talent.
"Together, we will work to provide a nurturing environment that enables talented content creators to produce innovative, creative, and purposeful content from the UAE," Fattal said. He added that the model allows creators to learn from industry experts while using advanced studios to ensure their projects are both scalable and sustainable.
The fund is also being used as a lever to attract global talent to the Emirates. According to the organisers, the initiative will provide comprehensive assistance to outstanding international creators who wish to relocate to the UAE, reinforcing the country’s position as a global hub for the creator economy.
The Dh5 million pool will be distributed through a mix of grants, equipment access, and training programmes. By focusing on "meaningful content," the fund aims to counter less constructive digital trends, instead prioritising material that addresses contemporary social challenges and strengthens community bonds.
