Owner appeals for help to find gazelle last seen near Sheikh Khalifa Mosque in Al Riffa
Dubai: A three-month-old baby gazelle has gone missing in Al Riffa, Ras Al Khaimah. The young animal was last spotted near Sheikh Khalifa Mosque early Sunday morning, sparking appeals from local residents and animal enthusiasts to help locate and safely reunite it with its family.
The sighting was reported in a Facebook post by the Rak Pet Group, which urged residents to stay calm, keep an eye out, and immediately notify authorities if they spot the young gazelle, rather than chasing it.”
The post reads: "Missing baby gazelle!!!! Around 3 months old, run off around 12:30 am near Sheikh Khalifa Mosque in Al Riffa! Please anyone who spot baby gazelle contact immediately. Do not chase her just stay calm."
Commenting on the post, netizen Hamid Al Hakim said: “For those criticising Nadia, please note that gazelles are native to the UAE. They are also raised on farms, and mating pairs can be purchased. Like goats and sheep, they are sometimes consumed, but only farm-raised animals are used—not wild ones.”
Nadia, who shared the post on social media, said she has cared for the gazelle since it was born, and it lives with her and its mother.
Gulf News has contacted her for more details and will update the story as information becomes available.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox