Sharjah: The Central Region Police Department has discussed with the Sharjah Camel Racing Club and the municipalities of the Central Region the dangers of stray animals on the internal roads and highway roads in the cities of the Central Region.

The meeting’s aim was developing the necessary plans to ensure that animals do not cross the road, and the security and safety of road users.

On April 30, Gulf News reported that an Emirati man in his 20s died after his vehicle hit a camel on Al Madam Road. The man had died on the spot and his body was moved to Al Dhaid hospital and later handed over to family for burial.

At the meeting, statistics on traffic accidents were reviewed according to the type of collision with animals (camels). Traffic accident injuries related to stray animals were also reviewed, and a plan set up to prevent such collisions. Security coverage in all areas of the cities of the central region by police patrols and municipalities patrols was discussed. The meeting also discussed the most prominent risks, challenges and recommendations in this regard, in addition to reviewing a number of interim plans and enhancing cooperation with the competent authorities to reduce accidents related to stray animals.

The meeting was chaired by Colonel Hamid Saeed Al Jallaf Al Shuwaihi, Director of the Central Region Police Department, Colonel Khalifa Musabah Al Khasouni, Head of Al Dhaid Comprehensive Police Station, and Colonel Salem Masoud Al Tunaiji, Head of the Licensing and Machinery Department, in the presence of Matar Ali bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, President of the Sharjah Camel Racing Club, and Saeed Maadhad bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Head of the Security and Control Department in the Municipality of Al Madam, and a number of representatives of the municipalities of the Central Region.

Advisory for animal owners

* Do not leave animals without a shepherd in wild areas.

* Grazing is prohibited near main roads and residential neighbourhoods within a distance of less than 500m

Report stray animal sightings

-Sharjah City Municipality hotline: 993

-Al Dhaid Municipality: 0507477888

-AlBataeh Municipality: 0567617799

-Al Madam Municipality: 0509404090