Rescue groups and relocation experts urge calm and careful planning
Dubai: Across the UAE, animal rescue groups and pet relocation experts are receiving a growing number of messages from residents asking what to do with their pets if they need to leave the country.
Some of those messages are coming from people who have already made panicked decisions, and the consequences have been devastating.
There are confirmed reports of pets being abandoned at the Oman border after owners discovered they could not cross with their animals. This is not only heartbreaking, it is avoidable. Your pet cannot survive without you, and the situation, while unsettling, is temporary.
Before you do anything, please take a breath and read this.
"Do not attempt to cross into Oman without the right documentation"
This is the most urgent message from every expert and rescue group currently speaking out.
Driving to Oman with your dog or cat and assuming you can simply cross the border is not how it works. Oman has a strict rabies titre test requirement, which takes approximately three months to process. If your pet has not completed this test in advance, they will not be allowed entry.
Kirsty Kavanagh, owner of Pawsome Pets, one of the longest-running pet relocation companies in the UAE, has been clear on this. "It's not as simple as just driving there with your pets, crossing the border and everything's fine," she explained. "We've been hearing of a lot of people getting to the border of Oman and then not being able to get in with their pet."
Importantly, leaving to Oman or Saudi Arabia is not a short-term fix. The rules for travelling onwards from those countries are very different to leaving directly from the UAE, and will add an additional three to four months to your pet's travel journey. Think carefully about your entire plan, not just the first step.
Whether you are planning to take your pet with you or simply want to be prepared, here is what you need to have in order:
Microchip: Your pet must be microchipped and registered with the relevant municipality. In Dubai, that is Dubai Municipality.
Vaccination records: Rabies and all other required vaccinations must be up to date. Your vaccination booklet, which includes your pet's microchip number, breed, age and full vaccination history, must travel with your pet at all times.
Health certificate: A recent health check and copies of medical records are strongly recommended.
Import permits: These can take many days to be issued and cannot be rushed. Do not leave this until the last minute.
Destination requirements: Rules and timelines vary significantly depending on where you are going and what species your pet is. Always verify with a professional pet shipper rather than relying on information circulating on social media.
If any vaccinations have been missed, there will be mandatory waiting periods before your pet can travel. Get them updated as soon as possible.
If leaving temporarily and taking your pet is not possible, the answer is not to leave them behind unattended or, worse, to abandon them.
Use a licensed boarding facility. These exist for both dogs and cats and are set up precisely for situations like this. Your pet will be cared for safely until you return. Many facilities are available across the UAE. Note that pets must be fully vaccinated to be accepted at any boarding facility, so make sure records are in order before you book.
If you are fostering an animal, contact the rescue group immediately. The sooner they know, the more time they have to find a solution. Do not wait until the last moment.
If you adopted from a rescue organisation and are genuinely unable to continue caring for your pet, your adoption contract requires you to inform them first and return the animal to their care. Do not rehome independently or surrender to an unknown party.
Claire Malcolm from Helping Hands for Small Paws, a community support group for owners of smaller animals, urges residents with rabbits, birds, guinea pigs, hamsters, tortoises and other small pets to think especially carefully.
"The reality of being able to exit with our small paws family is highly unlikely in the short-term," she said. "Different countries have different entry requirements, and some don't accept rabbits at all. Birds may require CITES permits. Tortoises require MOCCAE documentation among other things."
Her advice is to start planning now, even if you hope you will not need to act on it:
Check the import requirements of your destination country thoroughly
Have a backup plan if your pet cannot enter that country
Connect with an official pet relocation company sooner rather than later
Make sure your pet is microchipped
Make sure you have the finances in place, as relocation is not cheap
This is consistent advice from everyone currently working in this space: do not try to navigate this alone, and do not wait until you have a confirmed travel date to make contact.
Reputable pet relocation companies currently operating in the UAE include Paws and Pets (@pawsomepetsuae), Pawsome Pets UAE and Pets Passport (@petspassport). They can advise on your specific situation, handle all documentation, liaise with customs and quarantine authorities, arrange transport, and keep you updated throughout.
As Kirsty puts it, the key is to be mindful of misinformation. Inaccurate advice circulating online can cause unnecessary delays and added costs at an already stressful time.
Rescue groups across the UAE are already stretched. Boarding facilities will fill up. The earlier you make contact and start preparing, the more options you will have.
But above all else: do not make a panicked, rushed decision that your pet will pay the price for. The situation is temporary. They are family. And unlike you, they cannot find their own way home.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.