Abu Dhabi makes pet registration mandatory: Don’t miss the deadline or pay Dh1,000

Pet registration for all dogs and cats becomes mandatory: What you need to know
Dubai: If you own a dog or a cat in Abu Dhabi, it’s time to make it official. Pet registration is now mandatory across the Emirate starting February 3, 2026. This initiative aims to create a comprehensive "Family Space" where pets are legally recognised and integrated into the community’s safety framework.
The new regulation requires every dog and cat residing in the Emirate to be officially registered through the TAMM platform. To facilitate this process, the DMT has partnered with licensed veterinary clinics across Abu Dhabi. Owners are encouraged to visit their preferred vet, where staff will assist in uploading the necessary medical records and microchip details directly to the government portal.
In an effort to ensure a smooth transition for the public, the DMT has confirmed that the registration service is currently free of charge. While the mandate officially begins on February 3, individual pet owners are being granted a one-year grace period to complete the process without facing penalties. However, for commercial establishments such as pet shops and shelters the compliance window is shorter, with a requirement to register all animals within six months.
Beyond mere documentation, the registration is part of a broader vision to improve the lives of animals in the capital. By maintaining a centralised database, authorities can better track vaccination schedules, manage the stray population, and quickly reunite lost pets with their families. Being part of the "Family Space" ensures that your pet is accounted for in the city’s urban planning and welfare services.
While the government is prioritizing education and support during the rollout, pet owners are reminded that compliance is eventually mandatory. Once the grace period concludes, failure to register a pet will result in a fine of Dh1,000. Additionally, registered pets must be microchipped, as this remains a core requirement for completing the registration and obtaining an official animal ownership certificate.
To get started, pet owners should ensure their UAE Pass is active and visit a licensed veterinary clinic. The vet will perform a health check, verify the microchip, and submit the data via TAMM. Once the application is processed, owners will receive a notification to confirm the registration, officially welcoming their furry companions into Abu Dhabi’s registered pet community.
