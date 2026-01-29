GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi festival blends learning and fun for pet owners

From workshops to competitions, families celebrate responsible pet care

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Educational activities and fun brought residents closer to animals.

Abu Dhabi: For the fourth year running, Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosted the Al Tawajud Animal Lovers Festival 4 at Khalifa City Square, aiming to promote responsible pet ownership, animal welfare, and environmental awareness. The family-friendly event, held under the theme of the Year of the Family, drew pet owners, animal shelters, veterinary clinics, and farm representatives.

Education meets entertainment

The festival combined awareness with fun, offering educational workshops on best practices for animal care and safe, humane interaction with pets. These sessions helped reinforce public safety while encouraging a sense of shared responsibility among pet owners.

Visitors also enjoyed a variety of activities, including competitions and demonstrations. The highlight was the “Most Beautiful Animal” contest, which saw enthusiastic participation from animal lovers across the city. Police dog demonstrations proved a crowd-puller, giving a glimpse into the animals’ training, discipline, and skills.

Strengthening community bonds

The festival reflects the value of community partnerships in creating impactful, engaging awareness initiatives. By combining learning with entertainment, Al Tawajud Animal Lovers Festival has become an important annual event in Abu Dhabi, highlighting society’s growing commitment to animal welfare. It also offers residents a positive, inclusive space to connect with animals, celebrate responsible ownership, and enjoy a shared family experience.

