How UAE law defines ‘dangerous animals’: What residents need to know
Dubai: Private ownership of wild, dangerous and exotic animals is prohibited in the UAE.
Under Federal Law No. 22 of 2016, only licensed entities such as zoos, wildlife parks, circuses, and approved breeding or research centres are permitted to keep these animals.
The restriction was introduced in 2017 to protect public safety, animal welfare and the environment, following a rise in cases involving the private keeping of predators and other high-risk species.
In November 2025, Dubai Police received a serval cat after a resident voluntarily handed it over. The individual recognised that keeping such animals at home can pose risks to people and the environment and may also result in legal consequences.
The legislation encourages members of the public to report or handover illegally kept animals to the relevant authorities or the nearest police station.
The federal law regulates the possession, trade and import of predatory, dangerous and semi-dangerous animals.
Under the law, anyone found owning or trading such animals without authorisation faces strict penalties. Fines range from Dh10,000 to Dh700,000, and violations may also result in imprisonment. In all cases, the animal involved will be confiscated by the authorities.
“Whoever possesses a dangerous animal for the purpose of trade shall be punished by imprisonment and or a fine of not less than Dh50,000 and not more than Dh500,000,” the Article 21 of the law states.
Only the following entities are legally permitted to keep dangerous, wild or exotic animals in the UAE:
Zoos
Wildlife parks
Circuses
Licensed breeding centres
Research institutions
Private individuals are not permitted to own these animals under any circumstances.
For residents, it is important to understand how the law defines a dangerous animal. The definition goes beyond wild predators and also includes specific dog breeds.
Below is a list of animals deemed as ‘dangerous’ under Federal Law No. 22 of 2016.
The same legislation has a list of dog breeds deemed as ‘dangerous’, commercial establishments and individuals are not allowed to own, trade or import:
Pit Bull types
Staffordshire Terrier
American Pit Bull Terrier
American Bully Pit Bull
Mastiff types
Brazilian Mastiff
Argentine Mastiff
Tibetan Mastiff
South African Mastiff
Italian Mastiff
Indian Mastiff
Bullmastiff
Japanese Tosa dogs
Perro de Presa Canario (Spanish Mastiff breed)
