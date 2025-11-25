Dubai resident safely hands over serval cat to police, avoids legal penalties

Serval cat handed over to Dubai Police under ‘Safe Hand’ initiative
Dubai Police have received a serval cat after a resident voluntarily handed it over via the Safe Hand initiative, a programme designed to encourage the safe and responsible transfer of wild or dangerous animals.
The individual recognised that keeping such animals at home can pose risks to people and the environment, and may also result in legal consequences. After the handover, Dubai Police transferred the serval to Dubai Municipality to complete all necessary procedures.
Lieutenant Colonel Ahmad Khalifa Al Mazina Al Muhairi, Head of the Environmental and Heritage Crimes Control Section, said the initiative aims to educate the public about the dangers of owning dangerous animals without a licence.
“The person who handed over the serval acted responsibly after understanding these risks,” he noted. He added that the serval is classified as a dangerous animal, and keeping one without official permission can lead to legal penalties.
Lt. Col. Al Muhairi praised the programme for providing a safe and confidential way for residents to ask questions or hand over animals voluntarily. He highlighted that it reflects growing public awareness of environmental laws, the risks of keeping wild animals, and the penalties for owning or trading restricted species. “These rules are set out under Federal Law No. (22) of 2016 Regulating the Possession of Dangerous Animals,” he added.
Adel Abdullah Al Karrani, Director of the Public Health Services Department at Dubai Municipality, a strategic partner in the initiative, said Safe Hand highlights the community’s increasing commitment to wildlife protection. “The programme reflects growing awareness of the need to prevent the trade or ownership of predatory animals without a permit,” he said.
Al Karrani confirmed that the serval cat has been moved to a specialised facility run by Dubai Municipality, where its health will be assessed and it will receive care in line with animal welfare standards and environmental regulations.
