Weather alert Dubai: Police warns of adverse conditions, safety tips issued

It calls on people to drive carefully and stay away from places prone to flash floods

Authorities call on people to 'stay safe'
Authorities call on people to 'stay safe'
Dubai Police has sent out a public safety alert to residents and citizens this evening, warning about adverse weather effects. The alert popped-up on mobiles across the emirate.

The authority called on everyone to avoid beaches, refrain from sailing, stay clear of valleys and areas prone to flash floods. It also called on people to drive with care and heed the advice of authorities.

The alert concluded with a ‘stay safe’.

