UAE: Warning for winter campers, park visitors on food safety risk

Awareness drive targets desert-goers as outdoor season peaks
Abu Dhabi: With winter camping and outdoor gatherings surging across the country, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has launched a targeted awareness campaign warning desert-goers and park visitors against food safety lapses that could put public health at risk.
Timed with the peak winter season, when camping and open-air dining become increasingly popular, the campaign seeks to reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses by promoting safe food handling practices and reinforcing ADAFSA’s commitment to safeguarding community well-being.
As part of the initiative, specialised awareness teams are conducting on-ground visits to campsites and public parks across the emirate. These teams engage directly with the public, offering practical advice on preventing food contamination and spoilage, and highlighting key precautions to maintain food quality during outdoor trips.
The campaign is also supported by a strong digital outreach programme. ADAFSA is sharing food safety messages in multiple languages through its official social media platforms, alongside an educational video outlining essential tips for outdoor food preparation. In addition, SMS alerts are being sent to residents to reinforce the warnings and reach a wider audience.
ADAFSA stressed the importance of strict temperature control, particularly for highly perishable foods, advising campers to use coolers with sufficient ice. The Authority warned against cross-contamination, urging the public to store raw meat in separate, insulated containers and keep it well away from cooked or ready-to-eat foods such as fruits and vegetables.
Maintaining high standards of personal and utensil hygiene is equally critical, the Authority said, recommending the use of water and soap or disposable paper towels to ensure cleanliness during food preparation.
For outdoor cooking, ADAFSA advised using only natural charcoal or wood and allowing fuel to burn fully until harmful fumes and gases have dissipated before grilling. Cooking areas should be set up away from gathering spaces, while plastic containers meant for cold foods should not be used to store hot items. Single-use tableware is recommended to minimise the spread of foodborne diseases.
The Authority also warned campers to keep tents and surrounding areas clean, ensuring food waste is sealed in bags and disposed of in designated bins located away from food storage areas.
ADAFSA further urged desert visitors to purchase meat for grilling exclusively from approved and licensed outlets to guarantee safety and quality.
Members of the public were encouraged to report any observations or complaints through ADAFSA’s official social media channels or by contacting the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre on 800 555.
